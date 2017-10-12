Workers free woman trapped under own car in New Richmond

Yehlik said construction workers across the street rushed to the scene and lifted the car off the woman.

“New Richmond Police would also like to thank the construction crew for their quick thinking and actions in this matter,” Yehlik said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in New Richmond for her injuries — the extent of which were not disclosed.

New Richmond EMS crews, firefighters, Roberts firefighters and St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies assisted police at the scene.