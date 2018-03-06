Highway 10 crash leaves 4 injured outside Ellsworth

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. March 5 near 800th Street in the town of Trimbelle, where a westbound Ford Explorer and an eastbound Chevy Silverado collided head-on.The Chevy was then rear-ended by a third vehicle.

The driver of the Chevy, Randall J. Hendrickson, 67, Prescott, was trapped and had to be extricated. He was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital (RFAH).

The Ford driver, Jonathan M. Cain, 17, Ellsworth, and his passenger, 17-year-old Michael A. Segerstrom of Hager City, were also hospitalized at RFAH.

The extent of their injuries was not released by authorities.

A passenger in the third vehicle, identified by officers only as a "minor child," taken to RFAH for observation. The driver of that vehicle, Emma C. Leonard, 19, Ellsworth, was not hospitalized.

The crash occurred during a heavy snowstorm that created poor visibility in the region.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Ellsworth firefighters, the Wisconsin State Patrol and River Falls Area Ambulance Service.