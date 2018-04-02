Houlton man killed in St. Joe crash

Sheriff Scott Knudson said the crash was reported by a passing motorist at 2:21 a.m. on County Road E near Pine View Trail in the town of St. Joseph. The caller, who didn’t witness the crash, reported seeing a vehicle wrecked in a ditch.

Deputies arrived to find a 2010 Nissan Titan pickup against a tree. The victim was identified 51-year-old Christopher L. Gipson, who was seatbelted at the time of the crash.

Knudson said alcohol and slippery roads may have played a role in the crash.

The crash, St. Croix County’s fourth traffic fatality of the year, remains under investigation.

St. Joseph fire and rescue, Lakeview ambulance and the St. Croix County Medical Examiner all assisted deputies at the scene.