Vehicle crashes, burns in Beldenville

Troopers said the driver, 21-year-old Clayton Elkins, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for his injuries.

According to the State Patrol, Elkins, of Effie, Minnesota, was southbound on Highway 65 when his SUV left the road, struck a driveway embankment and went airborne, eventually striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

The crash remained under investigation this week, troopers said.