    Vehicle crashes, burns in Beldenville

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:17 p.m.
    Firefighters extinguish flames in an SUV after it crashed into a tree Thursday, March 29, on Highway 65 in Beldenville. Sara Tischauser / RiverTown Multimedia

    A Minnesota man was injured last week after a vehicle left the road, crashed and burst into flames in Beldenville.

    Pierce County deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to the crash at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at W7768 Highway 65.

    Troopers said the driver, 21-year-old Clayton Elkins, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for his injuries.

    According to the State Patrol, Elkins, of Effie, Minnesota, was southbound on Highway 65 when his SUV left the road, struck a driveway embankment and went airborne, eventually striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

    The crash remained under investigation this week, troopers said.

