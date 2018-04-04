Search
    Multiple people injured in Pierce County crashes March 31

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 3:09 p.m.

    Five people were hospitalized Saturday following two separate crashes on Pierce County roads.

    The first crash, at 1:15 p.m. March 31, sent a Prescott woman and two children to a hospital after an incident on Highway 10 near 620th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said investigation revealed that a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Prescott resident Analicia K. Frandrup was struck in traffic after a 2007 GMC Envoy driven by Keith W. Shonkwiler crossed the centerline.

    Frandrup was thrown from the Explorer in the crash, which left passengers Shawn R. Frandrup, 32, Prescott, and two children, ages 2 and 6, injured. The Frandrup vehicle was found on its roof in a ditch, while the Envoy was found against a guardrail.

    Deputies did not disclose the extent of injuries or where the victims were taken. It was also unclear whether Shonkwiler was injured in the crash.

    The second crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on the property of Hager City Glass, N1658 County Road VV.

    Sheriff's deputies said the driver in that crash, Randy W. Trok, 68, Hager City, lost control of his 1930 custom Ford Coupe while heading north on County Road VV. The car entered the glass company's parking lot and left damage behind before coming to rest.

    Deputies said Trok, who is challenging for a seat on the Trenton Town Board, was taken by Red Wing ambulance to Mayo Health System-Red Wing. The extent of his injuries were not listed.

    A sheriff's office blotter report states Trok and another driver were cited for reckless driving in the incident.

    Both crashes remain under investigation.

    Mike Longaecker

