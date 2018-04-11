Search
    Pierce County man injured while battling structure fire

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:54 p.m.

    A Hager City man was hospitalized Tuesday while attempting to put out a fire that destroyed his garage.

    The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Douglas Volenec was transported to Mayo Clinic Health  System-Red Wing for injuries sustained while trying to extinguish the blaze on his own.

    Deputies and Ellsworth firefighters were called to the fire at 9:39 a.m. April 10 at W7694 163rd Ave. in the town of Trenton for a fully engulfed detached garage fire.

    The extent of damage to the garage and the severity of Volenec’s injuries were not disclosed in a sheriff’s office news release.

    Ellsworth and Red Wing ambulance services assisted firefighters and deputies on the scene.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
