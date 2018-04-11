Pierce County man injured while battling structure fire
A Hager City man was hospitalized Tuesday while attempting to put out a fire that destroyed his garage.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Douglas Volenec was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing for injuries sustained while trying to extinguish the blaze on his own.
Deputies and Ellsworth firefighters were called to the fire at 9:39 a.m. April 10 at W7694 163rd Ave. in the town of Trenton for a fully engulfed detached garage fire.
The extent of damage to the garage and the severity of Volenec’s injuries were not disclosed in a sheriff’s office news release.
Ellsworth and Red Wing ambulance services assisted firefighters and deputies on the scene.