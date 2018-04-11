Pierce County man injured while battling structure fire

Deputies and Ellsworth firefighters were called to the fire at 9:39 a.m. April 10 at W7694 163rd Ave. in the town of Trenton for a fully engulfed detached garage fire.

The extent of damage to the garage and the severity of Volenec’s injuries were not disclosed in a sheriff’s office news release.

Ellsworth and Red Wing ambulance services assisted firefighters and deputies on the scene.