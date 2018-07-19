Highway 35 UTV crash claims life of girl, 14
A teenage girl died Wednesday after the off-road vehicle she was in crashed along Highway 35 in Pepin County.
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said a utility vehicle crash was reported at 5:54 p.m. July 18 at W9557 Highway 35 in the town of Pepin. The victim was described as a 14-year-old girl. Her name was withheld pending family notification.
Deputies said the girl was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Wabasha, where she was pronounced dead.
The Department of Natural Resources is leading an investigation into the crash.
Pepin County deputies were assisted at the scene by firefighters, ambulance and police from Pepin, along with Lund firefighters and Mayo One.