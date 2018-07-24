Motorcyclist sustains severe leg injury in Hudson crash
A River Falls man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a pickup truck in Hudson.
Hudson police said the motorcyclist, whose identity wasn't immediately available, sustained severe leg injuries in the crash, which occurred just before 8 a.m. on Carmichael Road. Police said the pickup driver, a Hudson man, was southbound on Carmichael Road turning onto the eastbound Interstate 94 on ramp when it struck the motorcycle, which was northbound on Carmichael.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Police said the pickup driver was cited for failure to yield while making a left-hand turn causing great bodily harm.