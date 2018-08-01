Spring Valley woman hospitalized after town of Gilman crash

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:37 p.m. July 31 to county roads B and I in the town of Gilman for a two-vehicle crash. Officers said 66-year-old Stella Berry was westbound on County Road B when her vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Elmwood resident Amber Bartz, who was northbound on County Road I.

Deputies said Bartz failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection.

Berry was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital. The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on the severity of her injuries.

Bartz and her juvenile passenger were not injured.

Spring Valley police, ambulance crews and firefighters, along with Baldwin medics, assisted deputies at the scene.