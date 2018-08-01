Search
    Spring Valley woman hospitalized after town of Gilman crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:11 a.m.

    A Spring Valley woman was injured Tuesday after a Pierce County two-vehicle crash, where authorities said the other driver ran a stop sign.

    Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called at 4:37 p.m. July 31 to county roads B and I in the town of Gilman for a two-vehicle crash. Officers said 66-year-old Stella Berry was westbound on County Road B when her vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Elmwood resident Amber Bartz, who was northbound on County Road I.

    Deputies said Bartz failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection.

    Berry was taken by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital. The sheriff’s office didn’t elaborate on the severity of her injuries.

    Bartz and her juvenile passenger were not injured.

    Spring Valley police, ambulance crews and firefighters, along with Baldwin medics, assisted deputies at the scene.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

