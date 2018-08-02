Search
    SV woman injured in 2-vehicle collision

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 9:18 a.m.

    TOWN OF GILMAN - A two-vehicle crash drew emergency responders just outside of Spring Valley Tuesday.

    According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to county roads B and I in the town of Gilman at 4:37 p.m.

    Stella Berry, 66, Spring Valley, who was heading west on County Road B, struck the passenger side rear corner of a vehicle heading northbound on County Road I, driven by 17-year-old Amber Bartz of Elmwood. Bartz failed to stop at a stop sign.

    EMS transported Berry to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Bartz and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were not injured.

    Spring Valley Police, Spring Valley Ambulance & Fire and Baldwin Medics assisted PCSO at the scene.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1068
