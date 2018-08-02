SV woman injured in 2-vehicle collision

Stella Berry, 66, Spring Valley, who was heading west on County Road B, struck the passenger side rear corner of a vehicle heading northbound on County Road I, driven by 17-year-old Amber Bartz of Elmwood. Bartz failed to stop at a stop sign.

EMS transported Berry to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Bartz and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were not injured.

Spring Valley Police, Spring Valley Ambulance & Fire and Baldwin Medics assisted PCSO at the scene.