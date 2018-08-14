Search
    Motorcycle crash sends Ellsworth man to hospital

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 2:24 p.m.

    TOWN OF DIAMOND BLUFF -- A single motorcycle crash in the early morning hours Tuesday in the town of Diamond Bluff sent an Ellsworth man to the hospital.

    According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to the area of County Road OO near 370th Avenue at 5:20 a.m.

    Douglas J. Lucht, 54, lost control of a 2014 BMW Enduro when he attempted to negotiate a lefthand curve while heading southbound on County Road OO. The motorcycle overturned after he lost control.

    Lucht was transported to Red Wing Mayo Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

    Red Wing EMS and Ellsworth Fire assisted PCSO at the scene.

