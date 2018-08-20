Prescott man injured in rear-end crash

Authorities said Kulvich's 1999 Buick LeSabre was struck from behind by a 1997 Ford F-150 driven by 24-year-old River Falls resident Dalton S. Boesel. He was later cited for failure to yield.

The sheriff's office did not indicate if Boesel was injured and did not elaborate on the extent of Kulvich's injuries.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by fire and police from Prescott, along with the Prescott crew from River Falls EMS.