    Injuries reported after Pierce County motorcycle crashes

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:11 p.m.

    One man was airlifted and two others were treated after separate motorcycle crashes between Wednesday and Sunday in Pierce County.

    The first incident was reported at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, when Pierce County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motorcycle crash near 1200th Street and Highway 35 in the town of Oak Grove.

    Motorcyclist Greg A. Capocasa, 60, was airlifted from the scene to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Deputies said the Prescott man was southbound on 1200th Street when he lost control of the off-road motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a ditch.

    The crash remained under investigation.

    A second crash was reported at 1:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, on County Road A near 370th Avenue in the town of Salem, where two motorcycles collided.

    Deputies said motorcyclist Moises C. Mendoza, 48, Brooklyn Center, Minn., missed a curve in the road, lost control and went into the ditch, where he was thrown from the bike.

    A trailing motorcycle driven by Damian J. Pereira, 27, Eden Prairie, Minn., tried avoiding the crash, but lost control and went into the same ditch, where he was also ejected.

    Mendoza was transported by ambulance to a hospital, while Pereira was treated and released from the scene.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
