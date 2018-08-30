Vehicle rollover sends Afton woman to hospital

Prescott police responded to the crash at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 29 at U.S. Highway 10 and Canton Street.

A southbound vehicle, operated by Blake Jacobson, 23, Prescott, allegedly stopped at the stop sign on Canton Street and Highway 10, pulled out from the stop sign and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign. He struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Gloria Murphy, of Afton, Minn. Murphy’s vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the highway.

Jacobson reported no injuries, but an ambulance brought Murphy to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.

River Falls Ambulance-Prescott Station and Prescott Fire assisted at the scene.