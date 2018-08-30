Search
    Vehicle rollover sends Afton woman to hospital

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:40 a.m.
    A two-vehicle crash in Prescott Wednesday, Aug. 29 at U.S. Highway 10 and Canton Street resulted in one woman's transport to Regions Hospital after her vehicle rolled into the highway. Submitted photo

    PRESCOTT -- A two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Prescott resulted in one vehicle rolling over onto the highway, sending one woman to the hospital.

    Prescott police responded to the crash at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 29 at U.S. Highway 10 and Canton Street.

    A southbound vehicle, operated by Blake Jacobson, 23, Prescott, allegedly stopped at the stop sign on Canton Street and Highway 10, pulled out from the stop sign and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign. He struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Gloria Murphy, of Afton, Minn. Murphy’s vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the highway.

    Jacobson reported no injuries, but an ambulance brought Murphy to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries.

    River Falls Ambulance-Prescott Station and Prescott Fire assisted at the scene.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1068
