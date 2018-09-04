Search
    Minn. woman killed in Pierce County motorcycle crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 4:13 p.m.

    A motorcycle crash Sunday in rural Prescott left a 48-year-old Twin Cities woman dead.

    The Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Ramsey, Minn., resident Kelly Jo Imsande.

    According to a news release, deputies were called at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 2 to Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the town of Oak Grove for a single motorcycle crash. Investigation revealed Imsande was northbound on Highway 35 when she lost control of her 2016 Harley-Davidson FLHR Road King, crashed into a guardrail and was thrown from the bike.

    She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pierce County medical examiner.

    Deputies were assisted at the scene by police and firefighters from Prescott and River Falls Area Ambulance.

    The crash remains under investigation.

