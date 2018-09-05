Motorcycle crash victim found by homeowner, passerby

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-motorcycle crash at 4:21 p.m. Sept. 1 on 620th Street near 290th Avenue.

The investigation determined a southbound Suzuki motorcycle, operated by 49-year-old Nathan Smith of Minneapolis, had overturned on the roadway where the pavement transitioned to gravel. He was ejected and found minutes later by a homeowner and passerby.

Ground ambulance transported Smith to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undisclosed injuries. He was wearing full protective riding gear at the time of the crash.

Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Fire and paramedics assisted at the scene.