Minn. man injured in Hager City-area crash
A Twin Cities man who told authorities he fell asleep at the wheel was hospitalized Sunday after a rural Hager City crash.
The crash, reported at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 9 on County Road D in the town of Trenton, resulted in Burnsville resident Austin Smith being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing. Smith, 29, told Pierce County Sheriff's Office deputies he fell asleep while driving before crashing into a culvert, which sent his 2016 Nissan Versa airborne and into a ditch.
Deputies were assisted by Red Wing ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.