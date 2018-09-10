Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minn. man injured in Hager City-area crash

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:28 a.m.

    A Twin Cities man who told authorities he fell asleep at the wheel was hospitalized Sunday after a rural Hager City crash.

    The crash, reported at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 9 on County Road D in the town of Trenton, resulted in Burnsville resident Austin Smith being transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing. Smith, 29, told Pierce County Sheriff's Office deputies he fell asleep while driving before crashing into a culvert, which sent his 2016 Nissan Versa airborne and into a ditch.

    Deputies were assisted by Red Wing ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsHager CityCrash
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness