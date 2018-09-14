SV Elementary students, staff safe after gas leak

A gas line going to the kitchen area had broken at a bend in the pipe near the roofline. Upon arrival of police, the school was being evacuated and all students and staff were out a short time later and went to a prearranged meeting point.

SV Fire shut off the gas at the meter and school staff had called the gas company at the same time as 911. The gas company was on scene a short time later to address the leak and gave the all clear for the building to be reoccupied. SV Fire took air readings around and inside the building and found the school to be safe.

The school was going to contact a contractor to fix the pipe and gas would be shut of to the affected area of the school until repaired.

School staff did an excellent job of evacuation and notifying emergency services which allowed emergency services to focus our attention on the leak itself.

Submitted by Spring Valley Police Chief John Dubois