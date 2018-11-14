Rollover reported in Clifton Township
TOWN OF CLIFTON -- An 18-year-old River Falls man rolled his vehicle and was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Dylan Wittek drove into a County Road M ditch near 1160th Street in the town of Clifton at about 4:26 a.m. and rolled his vehicle. He had “undetermined injuries,” according to the release.
River Falls EMS transported Wittek to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, and River Falls Fire Department responded on scene.
County police are still investigating the accident.