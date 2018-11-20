Driver injured in single-vehicle Pierce County crash
A Beldenville man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 9:17 a.m. Nov. 20 to County Road J near Highway 65 in the town of Trimbelle for a crash with an injured occupant.
Deputies said the driver, Andrew P. Selvig, 28, was northbound on County Road J when he lost control of a 2008 Chevy Impala and struck a bridge guardrail. Selvig was taken by Ellsworth EMS to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol.