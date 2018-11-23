Update: Fatality reported in crash near Red Wing Regional Airport

Shortly after noon Nov. 23, multiple fire trucks, ground ambulances and squad cars from several jurisdictions were called to the scene west of Red Wing Regional Airport.

The initial report was seven people injured, so Red Wing Fire Department responded with Engine 2, Medic 11, Medic 21, Medic 22, and seven firefighter/paramedics. One person was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash, the names of those involved and the survivors’ conditions were not immediately available. One person escaped serious injury, Red Wing firefighters said in a news release.

Agencies including Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth Ambulance, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Mayo 1, and Mayo 2 worked to “triage, extricate, treat, and transport five injured persons to appropriate facilities,” Red Wing Fire Capt. Josh Johnholtz said in the release. Paramedics arrived within six minutes.