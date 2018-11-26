Pierce County crash victim ID'd as Red Wing man, 42

Deputies said Parker was northbound in a 2004 Ford Explorer on Highway 35 in the town of Trenton when he encountered a vehicle waiting to turn left onto 747th Street. He crossed the centerline to avoid striking the stopped vehicle but collided with a southbound 2016 Chevy Traverse.

The Chevy Traverse, driven by Mansfield, S.D., resident Kevin Nash, 47, had five passengers. Two children in that vehicle, ages 10 and 15, were airlifted in separate helicopters to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Authorities did not identify those victims or the extent of their injuries.

Three other occupants were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing by ambulance: Kevin Nash, 47-year-old Mansfield resident Crystal Nash and Bay City resident Wanda Nelson, 70.

A sixth passenger, 65-year-old Bay City resident Richard Nelson, was not transported.

The stopped vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Matthew McRoberts of Hager City, wasn't struck.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Red Wing firefighters and EMS crews, Red Wing police, Ellsworth ambulance, Ellsworth firefighters, Mayo One and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.