Pierce County chain-reaction crash sends 2 to hospital

Deputies said 78-year-old River Falls resident Margot King was southbound on County Road F when her 2009 Nissan Sentra ran a stop sign and struck a pickup truck that was westbound on Highway 29. That driver was identified as 56-year-old John Querna of River Falls. Querna's truck then struck an eastbound 2004 Peterbilt driven by Ronald Stoudt of Hastings.

King and Querna were taken by River Falls EMS to River Falls Area Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Stoudt was evaluated and released at the scene.

Deputies were also assisted by Prescott firefighters, Prescott police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources.

The crash remains under investigation.