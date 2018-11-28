Rollover crash reported near Diamond Bluff

Lynda Phillips was driving south near N3941 State Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff Township and John Bach, 72, Bay City, drove his semitrailer truck onto the highway. The two vehicles collided, Phillips' vehicle went into the ditch and rolled, according to a press release.

Red Wing EMS took Phillips to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with undetermined injuries, according to the release. The sheriff's office was also assisted by Hager City first responders and Ellsworth Fire Department.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.