Jack Hines is pictured with his Hall of Fame plaque that will hang at the National Auctioneers Museum in Overland Park, Kansas. (Herald photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

ELLSWORTH -- “Mr. Hines, it is our pleasure to welcome you into a unique group of men and women,” said Benny Fisher during the Aug. 4 induction ceremony for the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame. This year, Ellsworth’s own Jack Hines was inducted as a 2016 honoree.

It was a surprise for Hines to be honored this year.

"It took me completely right off my feet," said Hines about the night of the ceremony.

That wasn’t the only surprise for Hines that evening. During his speech he paused, recognizing those who were joining him on the stage: his family. His wife Shirley and five of his children turned out to support the patriarch. His family had known for a whole year that he would be the recipient this year, but were able to keep it a surprise until that moment.

“I am very very honored to receive this award,” said Hines during his acceptance speech, “I have a passion for the auction business.”

Hines has been in the business since working his first auction as a clerk with his father in 1954. It was his father who recommended the career path of auctioneer. Hines was initially reluctant to the idea, but received his education at Riesch’s College of Auctioneering, now Worldwide College of Auctioneering, in 1966. Hines Auction Facility, in Ellsworth, is now run by his son Jeff Hines.

Hines has also supported the next generation of auctioneers by teaching at WWCA in Iowa for 49 years. As a part of the NAA, he served as an education arm of the association.

"I'm humbled by the fact that they would have thought that I have done this much for the auction profession over all these years," said Hines.

He said that this award is the proudest moment of his career.

"I cannot thank her enough,” said Hines about his wife’s support. “And I cannot thank everybody (enough) that was part of my life."

Hines is active in the local community, and adds this award to others on his roster including his 1997 induction into the Wisconsin Auctioneers Hall of Fame, and 2001 distinction as the Ellsworth “Business Person of the Year.”

He often donates his auctioneering services to community organizations, such as the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, the Pierce County 4-H Livestock Auction and countless other events. He’s also the voice over the loudspeaker at many demolition derbies and parades.

The National Auctioneers Association is based in Overland Park, Kan. and has been supporting and recognizing auctioneers since 1961. Hines will have a bronze-etched portrait plaque of placed in the hall of fame in the National Auctioneers Museum.