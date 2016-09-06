It’s a ‘bittersweet’ goodbye, but a brand new hello

The Coffee Therapy Club at Crispy’s Bittersweet Bakery and More in Plum City meets every Tuesday and Friday. They received a special surprise last week from new owner Jennifer Crisp when she presented them with their own coffee cups. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

Jennifer Crisp, who bought Bittersweet Bakery and More in Plum City with husband Allen, was busy serving treats and chatting with customers Tuesday, Aug. 30. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

PLUM CITY -- While a changing of the guard has taken place at Plum City’s beloved bakery, customers can expect the same favorites they’ve enjoyed the past 12 years, plus some new creations that will tantalize the tastebuds.

Gwen Glaus sold Bittersweet Bakery and More to Allen and Jennifer Crisp of Plum City Aug. 24. The name will remain the same -- almost: Crispy’s Bittersweet Bakery and More.

Nebraska native Jennifer Crisp (a.k.a. Mrs. Crispy) has entrepreneurship running through her veins. Her parents, uncle and cousin have all owned their own businesses, and she operated a sports and college memorabilia e-store while living in her home state.

When the couple, along with 4-year-old son David (a.k.a. Little Crispy), moved to a Plum City hobby farm in January, they were looking for a business to buy. The bakery felt like it was meant to be, Jennifer said.

“We both love to do cooking and baking and we thought it would be something we can do together,” Jennifer said. “We like to play around with food at home.”

Allen (dubbed Crispy by co-workers 19 years ago when he moved to Hastings, Minn., from Texas to work in insulation at Flint Hills Refinery) and Jennifer married in 2011. The couple also has two older sons. Josh Bobier is in the Navy, while Aaron Crisp lives in Texas.

While living in Hastings, the Crisps fell in love with Plum City’s small town charm. Allen quit the refinery and they moved to western Wisconsin.

“The main driver (for buying the bakery) was the family environment,” Jennifer said. “My son’s school is just down the street. Plus I’m a people person. I like interacting with all the locals. They’ve been so nice and welcoming.”

The couple has settled nicely into the early morning routine of a baker, though Glaus has helped immensely in the transition, especially when Allen was laid up with the flu.

“We have both jumped in with both feet,” Jennifer said. “Our focus is the bakery.”

The mornings begin no later than 4 a.m. First up is popping the popcorn for the popular caramel corn, followed by mixing up muffins, starting the breads and buns, then focusing on the donuts and danishes.

“There’s a science to it,” Jennifer said. “We certainly don’t want to take anything off the list that people are expecting.”

The couple plans to keep Glaus’ popular offerings stocked in the display cases, and have been working to learn the recipes. However, they have a few ideas of their own up their oven mitts.

They plan to play off their “Crispy” name by featuring single serving apple, cherry and peach crisps. They would like to expand into cakes and offer more cupcakes, while keeping Glaus’ variety on hand.

Both Jennifer and Allen adore antiques, so they’d like to add some more to the existing decor. Eventually they’d like to sell aprons, potholders and even themed mixing bowl sets.

It’s Jennifer’s dream to have a glass case filled with homemade, old-fashioned hard candy. Also on her list is serving iced coffee, iced teas and hot teas, all of which she likes, she laughed.

“We also want to come up with a sandwich in the mornings, though that will not be tomorrow,” Jennifer said.

They hope to serve kolaches (soft, buttery pastries popular in the Texas Czechoslovakian community) stuffed with such delicacies as sausage gravy, jalapeno poppers or ham and cheese.

“People on their way to work could come in in the mornings and grab coffee and kolaches,” Jennifer said. “We may eventually open earlier (to cater to early commuters).”

Currently, the bakery is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. On Fridays and Saturdays those satisfying their sweet tooths can see little David helping his parents, by wiping tables, doing dishes or sprinkling donuts, all while wearing his own apron.

“This truly is our own American dream,” Jennifer said. “Working with family.”

To learn more about Crispy’s Bittersweet Bakery and More, visit http://www.crispysbittersweetbakery.com/ or better yet, stop in.

Todd and Gwen Glaus will host a “thank you get together” 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Molly’s on Main in Plum City to express their appreciation to their customers.

People will also have the opportunity to meet the Crisps.

Gwen said she has no immediate plans except to visit her daughter in Florida. Then she plans to look for part-time work.

“It needed a new breath of air,” Gwen said of the bakery.” And these two have it.”