Fall Clean Sweep set for Sept. 17

Approximately 420 cars came through the four-hour 2016 Spring Clean Sweep/Pharmaceutical Collection Event hosted by Pierce County Solid Waste Department/Recycling Center in Ellsworth April 16. The Fall Clean Sweep is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)

ELLSWORTH -- Pierce County will provide free disposal of unwanted medications for county households and farms during the county Fall Clean Sweep Event 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Pierce County Solid Waste Dept./Recycling Center (707 N. Maple St./Highway 65, Ellsworth.)

The event also collects pesticides, fertilizers, solvents, fuels, cleaning agents, lead, oil and latex based paints, and other chemicals from households and farmers in the county. Businesses and institutions in the county are also welcome to participate and must pre-register by Monday, April 1. A fee will be charged for this service. A charge may be applied for large loads of household hazardous waste/paints.

County households, farmers and business people are encouraged to look through their barns, sheds, garages, basements, storage cabinets and under the kitchen and bathroom sinks for unwanted chemicals and paints.

Look in your medicine cabinets too for all old, unused or unwanted medications. Empty those into a bag for collection at the event. Black out personal information on the original container. This is the ninth year (18th event) for collecting unwanted medications.

Anyone who has an unknown material of more than 5 gallons should contact the Pierce County Solid Waste/Recycling Office in advance for assistance in identifying it and determining whether it is hazardous. Businesses and institutions must pre-register by Monday, Sept. 12. Contact the office at 715-273-3092 in advance to arrange for participation.

All materials with package or container labels displaying a consumer alert (words like "WARNING, CAUTION, DANGER, CORROSIVE, TOXIC, FLAMMABLE, HAZARDOUS, POISON") can be taken to the Clean Sweep; along with all lead, oil, latex and aerosol paints. Any latex paint, hardened-in-the-can, discard in the regular garbage.

All materials should be kept in their original containers so they can be identified and disposed of properly.

For more information, contact the Pierce County Solid Waste Office at 715-273-3092 or Pepin County Solid Waste Office at 715-672-5709.