New nano-brewery opening on Main Street in River Falls

Dustin Dodge works with his daughter Cambria to clean the windows in the new Swinging Bridge Brewing Company tap room located on Main Street in River Falls. (Submitted photo)

Construction on the space housing Swinging Bridge Brewing Company is projected to start in the first couple of weeks in October. (Submitted photo)

Construction begins in October at 122 S. Main Street for what owner and founder Dustin Dodge hopes will become a gathering place for the people of River Falls. The feature to fill this ambitious goal is a nano-brewery by the name of Swinging Bridge Brewing Company.

Dodge is not native to River Falls, but hasn’t been able to tear himself away after attending school at UW-River Falls about four years ago. The appeal of the unique locality that kept him in the area was the same one that attracted him to opening a business.

"River Falls is kind of a special community," said Dodge, who is originally from Spooner.

A need to give back to his adopted community was a huge part of why he decided to open a brewery in the first place.

Service to the community is part of Dodge’s life currently, and this experience definitely aligns itself to these current goals.

Dodge is a veteran of the United States Air Force, in which he served for 11 years. Now he’s part of the Minnesota National Guard as an aviator and is also a member of the River Falls Fire Department.

All of this he is confident he can do alongside running a brewery.

The idea for Swinging Bridge started last March. Dodge was looking for the right kind of business that he would be passionate about; building a brewery was it. Particularly appealing was the potential of a brewery to bring people together.

"I feel like when I throw a pint of locally made beer across the counter that's really a connection to the community you can't get any other way," said Dodge.

As for the name, it’s an homage to the city that inspired the project itself.

"We wanted it definitely to be a name that local people attach to," said Dodge.

He said he feels the name embodies the natural beauty, history, recreational aspects and communal nature of River Falls: "It's kind of all wrapped into one."

The taproom itself, Dodge hopes, will evolve into a “comfy” place where everyone can feel welcome. Food will be served and people can connect. Dodge also envisions an educational experience for patrons, where knowledgeable staff will be able to answer guests’ questions about the beer they are drinking, and maybe even persuade them to try something new.

To start off, Dodge said he will focus on brewing ales due to their diverse flavor profiles and relative production ease compared to other types. Eventually though, they want to branch out.

Supporting the local brewery community is another aspiration of Dodge’s. Guest taps from their neighbors will be another element in the taproom.

He wasn’t able to release any names yet, but said there will be teasers on the business’ official Facebook page. The collection will be released one at a time through the social media page with a story behind it.

On the team with Dodge is Detroit native Mike O’Hara as the head brewer and taproom manager.

"He's the guy you're going to see when you come into the tap room," said Dodge.

O’Hara brings years of brewing experience to the project, and currently works as a brewer apprentice at Pitchfork Brewing in Hudson. According to his biography on the Swinging Bridge Brewing Company website, “Mike has for a long time wanted to open a brewery and share his passion for beer with the community.”

Community involvement is a strong theme throughout the plans for Swinging Bridge, and Dodge says it will be an integral part of the brewery’s operations.

There are two types of memberships that are offered so the public, as Dodge puts it, can be part of the success of the brewery. There’s the Mug Club, which offers discounts and a spot displayed at the bar; then there’s the Community Supported Brewery program, which will work kind of like Community Supported Agriculture.

Bonds with the city and its people will continue with involvement at community events and support of charities.

The brewery will support local farmers with hops and grains for the beer being locally sourced.

Construction will be “starting in a week or two,” beginning with building the interior. After that, brewing equipment will arrive in December. Then the beer brewing can begin. Dodge estimates an opening around early new year.

“We're looking forward to getting out there and serving quality local beer to everybody here in town," said Dodge.