Hastings sisters launch wig boutique downtown

The business is a wig salon and boutique, offering hundreds of wigs, hairpieces and extensions, as well as an array of Minnesota made boutique items from recycled and upcycled furniture to hats, bowls and gifts.

The business is owned by Alissa Hoff, who has about 17 years of experience selling wigs. She got her start when she was living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she said. Her first experience was selling hairpieces at wedding shows, women’s expos and the like. The immediate response was overwhelming.

“We’d have a line of people,” Hoff said.

Her sister, Sara Vieth, started helping out as well and has been working in the business on and off ever since.

After traveling around to various shows selling pieces, Hoff transitioned her business into kiosks, starting with her first kiosk at Rosedale Center in Roseville. She added more in other kiosks in other locations, but started closing them down when the fad of the big ponytail started to die out. By then, she was selling wigs as well, but she started to realize she was missing a key feature that customers wanted: privacy.

People were wanting wigs, she said, but they also wanted a private place where they could try different wigs and discuss what they needed. It was about six to seven years ago that Hoff got the idea to open a storefront. The result was Creative Hair Design in Rosedale Center, which has been going strong.

“I definitely felt that it was time that we expanded,” Hoff said.

Hastings, the sisters’ hometown, offered a perfect opportunity to do just that. Vieth, who will manage operations here, lives in town. It’s also a location where they’ve seen a need. A number of their customers at the Rosedale Center store have been coming from Cottage Grove, Hastings, Cannon Falls, Rochester and all around the area, Hoff said.

The usefulness of their product is more widespread than might be immediately apparent.

“There’s such a wide range of reasons why these items are useful,” Hoff said.

The business provides wigs for any use, from covering up any kind of hair loss to completing the perfect Halloween costume. Their hairpieces and extensions can help people of all ages fill out their natural hair or create a stylish look without the effort. Vieth said they have worked with children as young as 4 who need a hairpiece for a dance recital to high school girls looking for a prom look to men and women with thinning hair or medically caused hair loss all the way up to people in their 90s or older.

“We really do work with everybody,” Vieth said.

The Hastings store has a private fitting and consultation space in the back of the store, as well as a place where people can try on pieces in the store before buying them (using sanitary caps).

There are more than 200 mannequins on the walls displaying hair, and the store has hundreds more in stock. If there’s something a customer needs that isn’t already in the store, they can order it, Hoff said.

Staff will make sure customers get the education they need, explaining differences in prices and helping people get just the right style and color.

Their new downtown Hastings location gave the sisters an opportunity to do something unique. Because the area is full of walk-in retail, and because they know that walking into a wig store can be intimidating to the casual shopper, they wanted to make sure their Hasting store had something else to offer.

“We definitely wanted to cater to everybody,” Vieth said.

Enter SISTERfab, the second aspect of the business here. While mannequins decked out in wigs line the walls, the center of the store is full of all sorts of Minnesota made, upcycled and recycled gifts and boutique items for shoppers to browse.