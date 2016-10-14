Search
    A & E Designs are ‘simply wearable’

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:43 a.m.
    Anita Otteson of A & E Designs works on jewelry at her Prescott studio Sunday, Oct. 9 during a rare studio retail sale. She works frequently with metals. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)1 / 3
    Anita Otteson enjoys designing jewelry that is simple and “wearable,” she said. Earrings are especially popular, especially silver hoops, which never seem to go out of style. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 3
    While Anita Otteson works primarily with metals, she adds beads and pearls to some of her creations. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 3

    PRESCOTT -- “Simple wearables” is how Anita Otteson describes the handcrafted jewelry she designs in her Prescott studio.

    A & E Designs, located at 720 St. Croix St. Suite 106 in the old Jacques Seed Building, is a jewelry lover’s dream. Light glints off beads, pearls, silver, copper and gold. Otteson held her first retail sale Oct. 7-9 in the space she normally uses as her crafting studio.

    “Normally I show at arts and craft fairs, but this seemed like a good opportunity,” Otteson said. “Maybe it’s something I’ll do on a regular basis.”

    The Cottage Grove, Minn. resident used to work on her creations at home, but decided she needed to work away from home. The Prescott studio was the perfect fit. She’s been there about four months.

    She works mainly with copper and silver, crafting items that people can wear every day. Many of her designs are under $50.

    “I work mostly with metals, but some beads and pearls too,” Otteson said.

    Her techniques include soldering, fusing, metal forming, riveting and working with sheet metals and wiring. She makes her own pendants, but will sometimes buy the chains on which to hang them.

    The self-taught jewelry maker has always been a creator of some kind, she said.

    “You name it and I’ve done it,” Otteson smiled.

    Ten years ago she started making jewelry for friends and family, which soon morphed into showing her wares at the now defunct Prescott Farmer’s Market at Freedom Park. She has learned a lot online or by taking classes at bead shops.

    She credits jewelry websites like Rio Grande and Craftsy for furthering her abilities.

    “You kind of get to a point where you have to go online to learn more,” Otteson said.

    Otteson graduated with a chemistry degree, and said it’s not uncommon for career scientists to enjoy creating art. She now devotes all of her time to A & E Designs. May through December are her busiest months of showing at craft and art fairs, while January through May she focuses more on jewelry-making and other part-time work. She attends shows all over the region, including Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

    As for her favorite jewelry to wear, she like most everyone goes through phases, she said. She particularly likes pieces she can just “throw on and go” without thinking about it too much. She admits to working out while wearing silver hoops.

    Look for her wares at upcoming boutiques at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, Minn., and BreakAway Arts in Hastings, Minn. She also plans to hold a studio sale from her Prescott location closer to the holidays.

    You can find more information at anitaedesigns.com, where she plans to open a shopping cart feature.

