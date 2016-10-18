Dean’s closes after a dozen years

Tim Haglund closed Dean’s after 12 years in business officially on Sept. 30. It was one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make, and it’s evident it weighs heavily on his mind as he sits in the darkened, bare bar Wednesday, Oct. 12.

“I tried to keep things (prices) down where everyone can afford it and have a good time,” Haglund said. “I hated to close. I liked what I was doing. It hurt the community (the closing), I know that. It tore me apart.”

Haglund’s dad, Dean Haglund, opened the bar in September 2004. Haglund worked in the kitchen right off the bat but took over ownership in July 2012. He did 90 percent of the cooking, he said. The place opened up at 6 a.m. every morning Monday through Saturday and at 7 a.m. Sundays.

On Mondays it wasn’t uncommon for Haglund to go through 12 to 15 pounds of roast beef or sell out of homemade hotdish on Wednesdays. Customers raved about the fish frys and all-you-can-eat shrimp in reviews online.

“I was in the kitchen every morning, making the specials,” Haglund smiled. “But the toughest part of running a business is you’re married to it and it takes up all your time.”

Unfortunately, the bar just wasn’t paying for itself anymore, he said. He thought about raising prices, but nixed that idea.

“So instead of going into debt, we closed it down,” Haglund said. “It’s hard to recover if you raise your prices. It might pay off in the long-term, but people will go where they get the best value and everyone only has so much money to spend.”

The building, which will go back to the bank, needs a lot of repairs, Haglund said.

“There are some underlying problems, a lot of which the public can’t see,” he said.

Another hit to the pocketbook has been the rising costs of fees and utilities. Haglund said his light bill (through Xcel Energy) almost doubled three months ago, which he at first attributed to air conditioning during the hot months. After talking to more small business owners in town, he realized everyone’s rates had increased. His bills went from about $800 to $900 a month to $1,500.

“By the time I paid distributors, employees, bills and fees, you know, everyone thinks you make so much money, but really, you just have cash flow,” Haglund said.

Since he didn’t sell the business, he still has bills to pay, which has led to job interviews. He admits it will be difficult working for someone else after being in business for himself for so many years.

He tears up again as he recalls his employees, especially his kids, Megan and Chris. Megan worked every Friday night up to the end, and Chris worked there while in high school before moving to Menomonie. He said the family is taking it pretty hard.

“The people were great and I had pretty good employees,” he said. “My dad and uncle helped a lot.”

The building at 421 Main St. has been a bar for as long as Haglund can remember. He estimates it has been a bar for more than 100 years. Names he can recall are City Tavern, Wallie’s, Grandma’s and Center Bar.

“I’m sure other people could recall names before that,” he said.

Locals expressed sadness about seeing the business close on the Herald Facebook page. Haglund said other small business owners in the village have been supportive by reaching out.

“Thank you to everyone in town and all the people who came,” Haglund said. “I want to thank you again for a good 12 years. I might enjoy having weekends off and spending time with the grandkids.”