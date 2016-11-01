Pierce County salutes its dairy industry

More than 200 people attended the 66th annual Pierce County Dairy Banquet and program Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Elmwood Auditorium.

The event was emceed by Hines and 2017 chairperson elect Amy Bechel of Maple Grove Dairy.

“Dairy is more important to Wisconsin than citrus is to Florida and potatoes are to Idaho,” Hines said. “We’re bigger than both of those two combined.”

According to Hines, the dairy industry accounts for nearly $50 billion in Wisconsin’s economy.

“We would be challenged to produce the high quality and high quantity milk that we do in this county without the infrastructure,” Hines said. “The processors, the equipment dealers, the feed dealers, the nutritionists, the crop and fertilizer experts, the accountants, the attorneys. All of them.”

Hannah Nelson, Outstanding Dairy Project Member Award for winning the Special Holstein three years in a row.

Jay Richardson of Son-Bow Farms presented a $5,079 donation on behalf of the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee to Jeff Bealles, director of the Hunger Prevention Council.

Jason Deiss, River Falls, Spot’s Trophy (sponsored by George Most of Most Holsteins, Inc.)

Three Jersey dairy farms and 49 Holstein dairy farms were presented the AgSource Awards.

Frank and Mitch Thompson, Most Improved Herd Award.

Zach Pechacek, Zach Pechacek Dairy, Milk Quality Excellence Award.

John Schroeder, Schroeder’s Family Farms, High Herd Award.

Frank Thompson, West Valley Jersey, Jersey High Herd Award.

Joe and Dean Hines, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, combined 90 years of service to dairy industry, Dairy Service Award.

Wisconsin leads the nation in number of cheese plants with 127 – more than twice as many as any other state.

Dairy is the largest segment of Wisconsin agriculture. Total Ag = $88.3 billion; dairy = $43.4 billion

Wisconsin cheesemakers produce over 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese; the runner-up comes in a distant second with 250 varieties.

Ninety percent of Wisconsin's milk is made into cheese and 90 percent it is sold outside of the state.

U.S. per capita cheese consumption was 33.9 pounds in 2014. Our average consumption of cheese has increased 59 percent over the last 30 years.

In 1841, Anne Pickett started the first home cheese factory in Wisconsin near Lake Mills. Mrs. Pickett used milk from her neighbors' cows to produce butter and cheese in her log cabin. This procedure continued until 1845, when the level of production and demand grew too large for her kitchen. By 1869, Wisconsin produced over 3 million pounds of cheese, and that number would more than quadruple within 10 years.

Wisconsin cheesemakers have won 13 out of 18 "U.S. Champion" awards since the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest began in 1981.

A newborn calf weighs 90 pounds and can walk on its own one hour after birth.

A Wisconsin dairy cow produces an average of over seven gallons of milk each day. That’s enough for more than 110 eight-ounce glasses of milk every day.

An average dairy cow weighs about 1,400 pounds.

Approximately 6 billion half-pints of milk are served through federal school lunch, breakfast and special milk programs every year.

Average milk production per Wisconsin cow each year is 22,697 pounds (or 2,639 gallons). That's enough for 42,227 glasses of milk from just one cow.

Contrary to popular opinion, cows sleep lying down – just like people.

Cows have an acute sense of smell – they can smell something up to six miles away.

If people ate like cows, they would have to eat about 360 cheeseburgers and drink 400 to 800 glasses of water every day.

Facts compiled from americasdairyland.com.