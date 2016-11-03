Dragonfly and Damsel opens on McKay Avenue

Owner Brenda Haack passed by the building more times than she could count since moving to Spring Valley two years ago; an idea took root.

“I’d pass the building and say ‘I want that shop. Wouldn’t that make a cute shop?’” she said.

The storefront at S304 McKay Avenue sat vacant for a long time. Haack, a metalsmith artist, was working in a small space under her stairs in her one-bedroom log cabin, providing jewelry to 14 area shops in Eau Claire, Cumberland and the Twin Cities.

Her desire to open a shop in the downtown Spring Valley location became reality Aug. 20. Dragonfly and Damsel not only features Haack’s work, but creations by 21 other area artists. She and her husband Don removed wallpaper, painted, changed light fixtures and fans and created a working studio/store.

“When I first moved to Spring Valley, I had jewelry in six shops,” Haack said. “I grew kind of fast (to 14 shops) after we moved here and my space at home grew too small.”

The intention had been to make the 304 McKay Ave. spot a working studio where she could also sell her work, but she soon realized the large space afforded bringing other artists’ work in as well.

Through her connections in shops where her work is sold, Haack was able to draw more than 20 artists to sell items by consignment.

Featured artists include:

Helen Anderson, holiday barn board creations, Spring Valley

Sarah Ashmore, hand poured candles, New Richmond

Carole Crandall, jewelry, Eagan, Minn.

Lisa Coyne, repurposed items, Spring Valley

LuAnne Dahlheimer, fabric infinity scarves and wallets, Dayton, Minn.

Tom Gunderson, painting, Spring Valley

Jim Herold, pottery, Spring Valley

Paula Hokanson, clay tile necklaces, Cumberland

Connie and David Jones, coffee roasters, Spring Valley

Jan Killian, alcohol ink tiles and greeting cards, Woolly Frog Arts, Cumberland

Jamie Kyser and Erin Klaus, screen printing, Eau Claire

Mary Kay Latzka and Rich Meaux, pottery, Spooner

Julie Lieb, acrylic paintings, Prairie Village, Kan.

Jan Omacht, handmade soaps, Lake Nokomis, Minn.

Kristin Oppold, copper and beaded jewelry, Prior Lake, Minn.

Terra Rathai, photography, South Minneapolis

Wendy Richardson, tie-dyed crocheted items and bamboo socks, Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Nelson Saltzman, hand turned pens, Spring Valley

Liz Sewald, greeting cards and art panels, Maple Grove, Minn.

Jenna Shambeau, coffee burlap totes and baby items, Chippewa Falls

Diane Thomas, handmade greeting cards, Spring Valley

Haack herself is a metalsmith artist. She works primarily with sterling silver, copper and enameled metals, which are formed by heating powdered glass with a blowtorch. Creating enamel jewelry is her favorite thing to work on, she said. Her enameled cross necklaces are one of her most popular items, which the store 715 in Hudson can barely keep in stock.

Her signature is her dragonfly enameled jewelry, for which she created the design. The store’s name is a combination of her love of the simple form of dragonflies and her former artists’ cooperative in Spooner, which had the moniker Damsels in Distress.

The Kansas native earned a Master’s degree in health and taught science for many years. But it just wasn’t what she envisioned herself doing forever.

Ten years ago she began making mosaic tiles, which she would inlay into things like concrete benches built by Don. She began taking her wares to art fairs like Voyager Village in Webster. But toting around mosaics on concrete became tiring; it was her husband’s idea to make her mosaics into scaled-down tile necklaces. The idea was a smash hit, but soon Haack yearned to add silver to her jewelry to give it a “more sophisticated look.”

She enrolled in metalsmith classes at Metal Heart Jewelry under the tutelage of metalsmith Kirk Sklar in Minneapolis, where she took six-week sessions (six hours per day) three times. She was hooked.

“The more I learned, the more I wanted to learn,” Haack said.

She also studied in San Antonio under Ken Bova to learn the art of enameling, where she learned the technique of cold connecting (once enamel is cold it cannot be soldered). She wanted to add Lake Superior stones and silver to her enameled jewelry.

She prides herself on creating jewelry that is “very accessible, lightweight and affordable.”

When people come into her shop, she wants them to “have a little fun, buy a little jewelry,” Haack smiled.

While she taught classes in Spooner, she hasn’t set that in stone in Spring Valley yet. She is thinking about teaching a class focused on fusing fine silver in which participants would have a pair of earrings completed by the end.

As for now, she is looking forward to four big holiday markets where she will sell her wares in Hudson (Phipps Center for the Arts), Edina, Bloomington and Minnetonka, Minn. She estimated she brings about 100 pieces to each show; on average she makes 10-12 pieces per day.

The public is invited to Damsel and Dragonfly’s creative artists’ gathering and holiday sale 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Customers can meet the shop’s artists and ask questions.

Haack is also looking to add a knitting artist to her shop’s offerings. Anyone who knits is encouraged to talk to Haack about possibly selling items in the store.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Look for extended Saturday hours during the holidays. Customers are also welcome to pop in anytime they see the light on.

For more information, visit dragonflyanddamsel.com or call 715-416-0133.