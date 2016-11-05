Seasonal fruits and veggies made into year round products

After farming for 22 years and growing pumpkins, squash and other assorted produce, Mueller realized over time that it wouldn’t work to make a living simply from farming and gardening. She utilized the preservation process and started turning her tomatoes, peppers and fruits into preserves. Before the new business, Mueller focused on selling her mixed, fresh produce locally.

The title of Mueller’s salsa and jelly glaze business, Warm Fields Farm, was inspired by a Wallace Stevens poem. “I am content when wakened birds, before they fly, test the reality of misty fields by their sweet questionings. But, when the birds are gone and their Warm Fields return no more, where then is paradise?”

From asparagus, to free range natural eggs, to vegetables such as beets, spinach and winter squash, Mueller and her kids have diligently been working together on the farm to harvest and prepare for Warm Fields Farm. Her son Dylan and daughter Maya pick the vegetables and aid in the process, along with a few employees on the farm, like Karen Kjelhaug and Tony Huppert, who help with other miscellaneous tasks.

Throughout local natural and health food stores, Mueller has her products Golden Sun Salsa and Zesty Pepper Jelly Glaze, sold in Hastings, Red Wing, River Falls, Oakdale, Prescott and a few spots in the east metro area.

Looking ahead, she hopes to host events that bring all ages together, like a bed and breakfast, and encourage local eating for everyone to enjoy.

“My true goal would be to host farming events on the farm and share the wealth with people. I love my farm, it’s such a beautiful place.” Mueller said. “It has a little bit of Wisconsin woodland and native prairie. It’s a beautiful wildlife habitat.”

Make sure to check out Mueller’s farm at N5001 810th St., Ellsworth, or contact her via email at warmfieldsfarm@gmail.com.