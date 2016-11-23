Search
    Photos: Bringing in the holidays at Orange Dragon

    By Sarah Young Today at 9:32 a.m.
    Orange Dragon Gallery is located one block off Prescott's main street at 122 Orange St. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)1 / 9
    Jennifer Justad of St. Paul crafted these blown glass snowmen, which are on display and for sale at Orange Dragon Gallery in Prescott. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 9
    Gracie is the name of the metal dragon atop Orange Dragon Gallery in Prescott. Her orange eyes twinkle down at gallery-goers. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 9
    Orange Dragon Gallery artist CeCeile Hartleib of Gemini Studio of Art in St. Paul specializes in portrait, landscape and still-life paintings in oil and water color. This Christmas scene greets gallery goers as they enter the door. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 9
    Orange Dragon Gallery features pieces by Prescott potter Jeff Wilson, Hastings painter Aaron Moen and Libby Ungar, the "Bead Diva" from Hastings, Minn. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 9
    Aaron Moen, Libby Ungar, Mary Lacer, CeCeile Hartleib, Jeff Wilson and Jennifer Justad are just a handful of artists who show their work at Orange Dragon Gallery in Prescott. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)6 / 9
    Hastings artist Aaron Moen paints realistic nature scenes, which are part of the "Bringing in the Holidays" show at Orange Dragon Gallery in Prescott, showing through Dec. 24. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)7 / 9
    A variety of ornaments hangs from this festive Christmas branch tree at Orange Dragon Gallery in Prescott. The handmade gifts for sale are part of the "Bringing in the Holidays" exhibit, going through Dec. 24. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)8 / 9
    Mary Lacer created this wood turned snowman from buckthorn, which to many is an invasive plant they wish to decimate. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)9 / 9

    PRESCOTT -- Tucked away on one of Prescott’s hilly side streets, Orange Dragon Gallery draws the eye not only with its quaint architecture typical in a riverfront town, but a large metal dragon with glowing orange eyes perched on its roof.

    The gallery’s latest exhibit, Bringing in the Holidays, debuted Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 24. Artists displaying at the gallery were encouraged to feature items that would make beautiful gifts for the holidays. While some of the pieces for sale have a distinct wintry, holiday theme, much of the inventory would make a great Christmas gift, but could displayed all year long.

    Gallery co-manager Ann Sylvander said 28 artists took part in this exhibit; about 95 artists show on a rotating basis at the gallery, all of which are from within a 50- to 60-mile radius of Prescott.

    “We (the gallery advisory committee, or GAC) receive input from the artists and narrow down the themes of the exhibits,” Sylvander said.

    The gallery space, which is comprised of two rooms (formerly a law office) is cleared down to the bare walls and hardwood floors every six weeks, freshened, then rearranged with a new exhibit.

    Orange Dragon is not a juried gallery, Sylvander said, though it used to be.

    “We don’t want to stifle anyone’s creativity,” she said. “The mission is that arts are available for all.”

    Hastings Prescott Area Art Council is the umbrella organization under which the non-profit Orange Dragon operates.

    As the website states, “Age, artistic qualifications, history, previous work, etc. are not factors when exhibiting in the gallery...the artists who exhibit their work could be your friends or neighbors.”

    The gallery doesn’t specialize in any medium, but welcomes all. Bringing in the Holidays features paintings, sculptures, woodturned snowmen, pottery, jewelry, fused glass, blown glass, scarves, greeting cards and more.

    Many artists are recruited to the gallery by word-of-mouth, or simply by walking in, Sylvander said.

    An artful vision

    Local artists established Orange Dragon Gallery in June 2012. Former art teacher and building co-owner, Ken Roen, envisioned an art gallery in Prescott. Much like the HPAAC, the Orange Dragon grew from casual conversations on front porches focused on bridging the river to draw together artists in Hastings, Minn. and Prescott.

    The gallery is maintained by local artists and is staffed by volunteers, many times, the artists themselves. The public is invited to artist meet and greets 5-7:30 p.m. the second Friday of each month.

    “It’s such a great networking event,” Sylvander said. “It’s really awesome to watch.”

    The gallery is closed January through March, the time the GAC plans and organizes the year’s events. The GAC currently has six members, but Sylvander said the goal is to have nine. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to call the gallery at 715-262-4122.

    As for the name Orange Dragon, gallery staffers are asked constantly where it came from. The obvious answer would be the large metal dragon on the roof, made by metal artist Dale Lewis. While “Gracie,” as she’s called, isn’t orange, she does have orange eyes. She helped inspire the name, as did the street name where the gallery is located (122 Orange St.) It’s a great conversation piece, Sylvander smiled.

    “So many people miss it (the dragon) and have to go back outside and see it when they come in,” Sylvander said.

    The gallery will be open for Christmas Eve. Prescott potter Jeff Wilson will be there with a banjo band to ring in the holiday, Sylvander said. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

    For more information on supporting the gallery, becoming an exhibitor, donating or to view photos of the current exhibit, visit orangedragongallery.org.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
