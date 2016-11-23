Photos: Bringing in the holidays at Orange Dragon

The gallery’s latest exhibit, Bringing in the Holidays, debuted Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 24. Artists displaying at the gallery were encouraged to feature items that would make beautiful gifts for the holidays. While some of the pieces for sale have a distinct wintry, holiday theme, much of the inventory would make a great Christmas gift, but could displayed all year long.

Gallery co-manager Ann Sylvander said 28 artists took part in this exhibit; about 95 artists show on a rotating basis at the gallery, all of which are from within a 50- to 60-mile radius of Prescott.

“We (the gallery advisory committee, or GAC) receive input from the artists and narrow down the themes of the exhibits,” Sylvander said.

The gallery space, which is comprised of two rooms (formerly a law office) is cleared down to the bare walls and hardwood floors every six weeks, freshened, then rearranged with a new exhibit.

Orange Dragon is not a juried gallery, Sylvander said, though it used to be.

“We don’t want to stifle anyone’s creativity,” she said. “The mission is that arts are available for all.”

Hastings Prescott Area Art Council is the umbrella organization under which the non-profit Orange Dragon operates.

As the website states, “Age, artistic qualifications, history, previous work, etc. are not factors when exhibiting in the gallery...the artists who exhibit their work could be your friends or neighbors.”

The gallery doesn’t specialize in any medium, but welcomes all. Bringing in the Holidays features paintings, sculptures, woodturned snowmen, pottery, jewelry, fused glass, blown glass, scarves, greeting cards and more.

Many artists are recruited to the gallery by word-of-mouth, or simply by walking in, Sylvander said.

Local artists established Orange Dragon Gallery in June 2012. Former art teacher and building co-owner, Ken Roen, envisioned an art gallery in Prescott. Much like the HPAAC, the Orange Dragon grew from casual conversations on front porches focused on bridging the river to draw together artists in Hastings, Minn. and Prescott.

The gallery is maintained by local artists and is staffed by volunteers, many times, the artists themselves. The public is invited to artist meet and greets 5-7:30 p.m. the second Friday of each month.

“It’s such a great networking event,” Sylvander said. “It’s really awesome to watch.”

The gallery is closed January through March, the time the GAC plans and organizes the year’s events. The GAC currently has six members, but Sylvander said the goal is to have nine. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to call the gallery at 715-262-4122.

As for the name Orange Dragon, gallery staffers are asked constantly where it came from. The obvious answer would be the large metal dragon on the roof, made by metal artist Dale Lewis. While “Gracie,” as she’s called, isn’t orange, she does have orange eyes. She helped inspire the name, as did the street name where the gallery is located (122 Orange St.) It’s a great conversation piece, Sylvander smiled.

“So many people miss it (the dragon) and have to go back outside and see it when they come in,” Sylvander said.

The gallery will be open for Christmas Eve. Prescott potter Jeff Wilson will be there with a banjo band to ring in the holiday, Sylvander said. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

For more information on supporting the gallery, becoming an exhibitor, donating or to view photos of the current exhibit, visit orangedragongallery.org.