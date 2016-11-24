Maidenwood Lodge brings peace and tranquility for busy lives

“One of the visions we had for our marriage and relationship was to eventually do business together and do something kinda fun.” Brian said.

Maidenwood Lodge, located in Stockholm, brings couples, families and friends together to celebrate and enjoy time together, from weddings to craft retreats.

After 33 years of working in information technology, Brian decided to do something different. Jo, however, wanted to incorporate her marriage and family therapist practice during couple’s retreats. With different types of couple retreats, Jo described two ideas for what she has in mind.

“I have a vision for what I would call a couple’s check-up,” Jo said. “Two different types, one for couples that just want to have a refreshing and to be rejuvenated more, and couples-intensive for marriages that are really struggling and need they help.”

The lodge is a rustic 6,000-square-foot building with four bedrooms, a spacious yard, stone fireplaces and, of course, a full breakfast each morning.

“We fell in love with this place right away, and we’d really like to share that with other people,” Brian said.

The Kirchners focus on showing generous hospitality, from serving organic and locally produced breakfasts, to driving guests around the property to view the four, year-round trails.

With the lodge still in need of some finishing touches, Brian and Jo have put in a lot of time for things to come together next year.

“It’s a lot of work, we’ve been doing it all,” Brian said. “It’s like anybody else that starts up a small business, you have to wear all the hats.”

While summer tends to be more popular, Brian and Jo said they like to share the beauty year-round, with events such as prom, winter skiing retreats, and marriage and couple retreats.

Each visitor has helped remind both Brian and Jo that this was the right choice for them.

“I think the most rewarding is when you can see somebody become restored,” Brian said. “By coming here, by us serving them, just enjoying the area, no pressure. It’s satisfying for us to see people leave with a smile on their face.”

Maidenwood Lodge is located at N447 244th St., Stockholm. Call 715-544-7771 for more information or visit www.maidenwoodlodge.com.