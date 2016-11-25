New business plans move to Prescott

Diversified Manufacturing Corporation plans to build a two-story, 190,000-square-foot facility on 15.7 acres in Eagle Ridge Business Park along Highway 10 (TIF No. 5) next to United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI). The Prescott City Council approved a certified survey map for the project Monday, Nov. 14. The lot on which DMC will build was split in two from the original.

City administrator Jayne Brand said the company plans to open the new facility by June 2017, so construction will begin immediately. She also added that the company’s owner, Rishikesh (Ram) Motilall plans to add a daycare for employees at the facility.

DMC’s headquarters are currently in Newport, Minn., with a plant located in neighboring Cottage Grove. According to Motilall’s profile, DMC is a contract manufacturer for personal care, animal care, household, automotive and over-the-counter products along with other chemical specialty products. Examples include cosmetics, SPF sunscreens, acne and skin care products, hair and scalp treatments, mouthwash, oral care products and fungal products.

An overview of services provided by the company lists contract and over-the-counter manufacturing, contract packaging, research and development, quality assurance and warehouse and shipping.

The company currently employs 80 people, but plans to double that number once the relocation is complete.

To learn more about DMC, visit www.dmcmn.com.

The city recently received the first notice of non-compliance from the Department of Revenue for assessments.

Brand explained that the state determines property values using “equalized value,” while the city assesses property values in what is called “assessed values.” A third category can be used, which is called market value, which is not used by the city or state, but by residents.

“Once every five years the assessed value has to be within 10 percent of the equalized value,” Brand said. “The city has been four years not within the 10 percent on commercial buildings so they are letting us know we have one year left to get the assessed value to the equalized value. If we don’t complete a revaluation in year five we get another notice from the state that they will do the work to get the assessed value within the 10 percent of the equalized value.”

Alderperson Galen Seipel said a field review should be completed by the DOR.