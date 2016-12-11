Craniosacral therapy: Like massaging a jigsaw puzzle

“By making sure all the channels are open to flow, this is how the brain is kept young,” Reiff explained.

Reiff began offering her services about two weeks ago at Spine Pro Chiropractic in Ellsworth. She feels it’s the perfect fit — pairing chiropractic with massage and craniosacral therapy help the body as a whole, she said.

Spine Pro chiropractor Dr. Gregory Bernard is thrilled to bring Reiff on his team.

“We are excited to add someone (local) with her level of training and experience,” Bernard said. “There’s a shortage of massage therapists around here. In fact, they’re almost non-existent.”

According to Upledger Institute, craniosacral therapy is “a system of alternative medicine intended to relieve pain and tension by gentle manipulations of the skull regarded as harmonizing with a natural rhythm in the central nervous system.”

The craniosacral system is comprised of the membranes and cerebrospinal fluid that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord.

Reiff describes the technique as 5 grams of gentle pressure (equivalent to the weight of a nickel), usually from the pelvis up while a person is face up and fully clothed.

“Massage is such a personal thing,” Reiff said. “It requires a different kind of trust. I encourage people to ask questions as they need, and I will too, back and forth.”

Gentle touch therapy guides the body’s natural healing processes, Reiff said. It has been proven to build resistance to disease, to provide pain relief associated with conditions such as migraines, chronic neck and back pain, concussions, and injuries; and to effectively aid those living with autism, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, learning disabilities, emotional difficulties, and chronic fatigue to name a few. Even sinus infections, which are often exacerbated by external pressure from the skull, can find relief from the gentle pulling and lifting of the “jigsaw puzzle.”

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited every day,” Reiff said of seeing her clients improve with treatment. “Whatever baby steps we can make that day. Once you peel an onion you don’t know what’s on the next side.”

Reiff often uses essential oils on the spine or aroma touch therapies. She puts at least five to 10 minutes of cranial work into each massage.

“It’s an interesting process to figure out why something happens,” Reiff said. “Is it a new problem, or is it a constant?”

The River Falls High School graduate’s fascination with craniosacral therapy began years ago when her brother experienced temporomandibular joint syndrome. Their family chiropractor, Dr. Ronald Nyeggen, was learning craniosacral therapy at the time, but wasn’t quite ready to implement it into his practice.

When she became pregnant with her first child — who is now 11 — Reiff’s mother encouraged her to be treated by Nyeggen, which she feels resulted in an easy pregnancy and labor.

Seven years ago, she convinced a friend to go to a craniosacral therapist. In turn, that friend encouraged her to take classes and training to become one, which she did through Upledger Institute. She hasn’t looked back since, even becoming a teacher’s assistant with the institute.

While living in Hastings, Minn., she worked from home. In September, she and her family moved to her grandmother’s farm in Beldenville. While at a local business, she learned of Bernard’s wish to hire a massage therapist. Her “soft opening” has gone well, appointments are filling up and referrals are pouring in.

“A lot of people don’t realize that natural healing shouldn’t be pushed so far off,” Reiff said. “I’ve tried everything. Everything comes full circle. Come talk and we’ll go through the issues.”

Each session is tailored to the individual. A current special running is buy three get one free. Sixty-minute sessions are $50, while 90-minute time slots run $75.

Sessions are by appointment only. Call 612-644-5965 or email ericajreiff@yahoo.com. Visit her on Facebook at Craniosacral Therapy with Erica for information, healthy recipes and tips.