Landmark motel in River Falls finally goes away

“It looks so much bigger and nicer,” said City Community Development Director Buddy Lucero of the cleared-away space at 1300 S. Main St.

Lucero said removing the empty corner motel -- there were five buildings -- is a good move for the city.

“The location is an entrance to the city of River Falls, from the south side, and with all the major improvements that are occurring along the university...” he said. “It has always been in the plans to have a higher and better use for that property than a deteriorating building there.”

The River Falls Motel has been vacant for some five years, Lucero said. It was built in the early 1960s. The property was later annexed to the city.

Lucero said neighbors, residents, and people from all over will be very happy to see the motel buildings gone.

In the past several years, the city’s had a number of complaints about the vacant motel.

Police have been called there many times, Lucero said, for complaints including vandalism, trespassing, and people sleeping in the buildings illegally.

Lucero said the hotel’s owner, Bonnie Anderson, wife of the late Peter Anderson, who served as a City Council member, worked with the city to raze the building.

Bonnie Anderson acquired a razing permit from the city. Before the building could be taken down, however, asbestos had to be removed. Furniture, including beds, had to be carted away from the rooms before deconstruction could start Monday morning.

“The building came down with not just the city pursuing this, but the initiative of the community,” Lucero said. “There was a lot of community members and folks that have brought this to our attention and made it more of a concern, and therefore we were able to move quicker on the property.”

