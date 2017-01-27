Who’s the ‘best’ in Ellsworth business?

The 2017 “Best of” Awards kicked off last week with voting taking place on the chamber’s website.

“The ‘Best of’ Awards program is unique because these awards will be based on community feedback,” said Executive Director Russ Korpela. “We wanted a way to recognize those within our membership who work so hard to go above and beyond for our community, acknowledging them based on what our area residents find most valuable.”

Each member of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce qualifies for the awards, with voting taking place in six categories: Best Restaurant/Bar/Tavern, Best Tourism Destination/Attraction, Best Health and Wellness, Best Professional Home Services, Best Professional Services, and Best Customer Service.

Voting will commence in two rounds. First, the community is asked to narrow down the field in each of the six categories. The three nominees in each category who receive the most online votes will advance to the final round. The community will once again vote to determine the final winners.

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual dinner Monday, Feb. 20, at Kilkarney Hills. Winners will receive a commemorative poster for display at their business and have bragging rights until the 2018 “Best of” voting takes place.

Voting is currently underway, with the first round of voting concluding at midnight Sunday, Jan. 29. Finalists will then advance to the next round of voting, which will take place Feb. 1-10.

To view the official rules and cast your votes, visit http://www.ellsworthchamber.com. Additional announcements and news about the competition will be made available on the chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/EllsworthChamber. Individuals with questions can email the chamber at eteam@ellsworthchamber.com.