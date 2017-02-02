And the ‘Best of’ finalists are...

More than 600 voters helped narrow down the field to determine the three finalists in each of six “Best of” categories. The finalists who will now compete for their “Best of” titles were announced via the Ellsworth Chamber’s website on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The finalists in each category are:

Best Restaurant/Tavern/Bar: Broz Bar, Common Man Brewing and Vino in the Valley.

Best Tourism Destination: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Oasis Eatery at Nesbitt’s Nursery & Orchard and Vino in the Valley.

Best Health & Wellness: Kollbaum Chiropractic, River Falls Area Hospital/Allina Health and Snap Fitness.

Best Professional Home Service: Bo-Jo’s Creations, Harrington’s Greenhouse and Reuvers Nursery.

Best Professional Service: Bank Mutual, Buena Farrell Photography and WESTconsin Credit Union.

Best Customer Service: Bank Mutual, Brush Strokes Paint Party and Vino in the Valley.

The final round of voting, which will ultimately determine the winners, is now underway. Once again the community is being asked to cast a vote for their picks on the Chamber’s website. The final round of voting will continue through midnight, Friday, Feb. 10, at which time the business or organization receiving the top number of votes in each category will be named the “Best of” Award winners.

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s Annual Dinner, which will take place at Kilkarney Hills on Monday, Feb. 20. Winners will receive a commemorative poster to display at their business and have bragging rights until the 2018 “Best of” voting takes place next year.

To view the official rules and cast your votes visit www.ellsworthchamber.com. Additional announcements and news about the competition will be made available on the chamber’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/EllsworthChamber. Individuals with questions can email the chamber at eteam@ellsworthchamber.com

Submitted by Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce