VIDEO: Prescott Chamber Dinner features Family Feud
PRESCOTT -- While the highlight of the 38th annual Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet may have been watching the mayor and area business people sing in a love-themed Family Feud-style karaoke matchup, several deserving individuals received recognition.
The following awards were given Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Confluence Event Center (the former Ptacek's IGA building) in Prescott:
- Ambassador of the Year: Penny Peterson
- Chamber Member of the Year: Lisa Johnson
- New Chamber Member of the Year: UNFI, represented by Lorien Lucas
- Educator of the Year: Prescott Middle School teacher Beth Charette
- Special Recognition Award: Prescott Police Department
According to Chamber Director Trisha Huber, a record number 154 people attended the event. Pastor Jason Roeder of Torrent Church emceed.