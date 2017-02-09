VIDEO: Prescott Chamber Dinner features Family Feud

The following awards were given Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Confluence Event Center (the former Ptacek's IGA building) in Prescott:

Ambassador of the Year: Penny Peterson

Chamber Member of the Year: Lisa Johnson

New Chamber Member of the Year: UNFI, represented by Lorien Lucas

Educator of the Year: Prescott Middle School teacher Beth Charette

Special Recognition Award: Prescott Police Department

According to Chamber Director Trisha Huber, a record number 154 people attended the event. Pastor Jason Roeder of Torrent Church emceed.