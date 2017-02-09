Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    VIDEO: Prescott Chamber Dinner features Family Feud

    By Sarah Young Today at 11:34 a.m.
    1 / 5
    The Prescott Police Department was honored at the 38th annual Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Confluence Event Center with a special recognition award. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 5
    The 2017 Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce awards went to (from left) Lisa Johnson, Chamber Member of the Year; Penny Peterson, Ambassador of the Year; UNFI, represented by Lorien Lucas, New Chamber Member of the Year; and Educator of the Year Beth Charette of Prescott Middle School. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 5
    Ambassador of the Year Penny Peterson (left) and Chamber Member of the Year Lisa Johnson grin at the crowd after being presented their awards at the 38th annual Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce dinner Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Confluence Event Center. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 5
    Prescott Middle School Principal Jim Dalluhn (left) faces off against his Family Feud opponent Wednesday, Feb. 8 as Jason Roeder emcees the hilarious singing contest. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 5

    PRESCOTT -- While the highlight of the 38th annual Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet may have been watching the mayor and area business people sing in a love-themed Family Feud-style karaoke matchup, several deserving individuals received recognition.

    The following awards were given Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Confluence Event Center (the former Ptacek's IGA building) in Prescott:

    • Ambassador of the Year: Penny Peterson
    • Chamber Member of the Year: Lisa Johnson
    • New Chamber Member of the Year: UNFI, represented by Lorien Lucas
    • Educator of the Year: Prescott Middle School teacher Beth Charette
    • Special Recognition Award: Prescott Police Department

    According to Chamber Director Trisha Huber, a record number 154 people attended the event. Pastor Jason Roeder of Torrent Church emceed. 

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessPrescott Area Chamber of Commerceprescottwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement