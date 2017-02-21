The event, held Monday, Feb. 20, at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course in River Falls, drew 135 area business people and their guests.

Chamber Director Russ Korpela highlighted the more than $60 million in capital investment happening in the community this year, including the new elementary school, the fire hall and Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery additions and the new Pierce County Jail.

“We are a community on the upswing,” Korpela said. “Don’t underestimate the value of these projects for a community our size.”

Ellsworth’s acceptance into the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities program is aligning the business district with “the right perspectives and leadership as we move into a new economic phase in our community,” Korpela said.

Connect Communities provides technical assistance, access to financial and technical assistance programs and networking opportunities to communities who want to revitalize their downtowns or urban commercial districts.

The Chamber is working to identify projects that will improve the visibility and viability of the Highway 10 business corridor.

Korpela also spoke briefly about phase two of Cheese Curd Festival’s revamp, which is bolstered this year by a Joint Effort Marketing grant through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism as it transitions into “a full-fledged foodie event.”

The grant totals $25,900 and will be used as part of a $34,000 ad campaign to strengthen, rebrand and promote the event regionally.

As part of the “Ritz” theme, awards went to best dressed guy and gal. An applause-o-meter identified Phil Roberts and Lisa Roberts of About Time Country Escape/Grange Hall Auto as the winners.

A dessert auction, headed by Korpela in the absence of auctioneer Jack Hines, raised more than $2,000.

The membership elected the 2017 Board of Directors officers, which are as follows:

Paul Bauer , president, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

, president, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Matt Anderson , vice president, CrossRoad Community Church

, vice president, CrossRoad Community Church Raynee Farrell , secretary/treasurer, Bank Mutual

, secretary/treasurer, Bank Mutual Peggy Nelson, past president, Village of Ellsworth

Outgoing board member Leslie Schultz of C.O. Brown Insurance Agency was recognized, while new board members Dr. Gregory Bernard of Spine Pro Chiropractic and Julie Winger of StarTech Computing were approved.

The second annual “Best of” Awards engaged the community by asking members to vote for their favorite businesses in seven categories. Votes were cast in two rounds.

Best New Business, Spine Pro Chiropractic

Best Restaurant/Bar, Common Man Brewing

Best Tourism/Destination, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Best Health & Wellness, Kollbaum Chiropractic

Best Home Service, Reuvers’ Nursery

Best Professional Service, Buena Farrell Photography

Best Customer Service, Vino in the Valley

Small and Large Business of the Year, as well as Community Leader of the Year, are nominated by chamber members. The winners and their descriptions are:

Small Business of the Year, Ellsworth Public Library

“As the internet becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, you might think that books are a thing of the past and libraries will soon be obsolete. Not so for the Ellsworth Public Library. Our local library is about more than books on their shelves; they’re about information and bringing people together.

“From cooking classes to Christmas caroling, our local library invites the community in, engages with them and makes learning an adventure. And they do it all on a shoestring budget — those library ladies know how to stretch a dollar. In spite of e-readers, computers and apps, the Ellsworth Public Library remains a valuable asset to our community.”

Large Business of the Year, Countryside Cooperative

“The east side of our community took on a new look last year with the opening of Countryside Cooperative’s new travel plaza. But the new structure represents more than just a good first impression to our town. The project was an investment and symbolizes a confidence in the future of our community.

“We’re fortunate to have Countryside Cooperative as a collaborative business neighbor. Along with their friendly staff, they’re an asset for our community, generously supporting charitable endeavors, such as their Drive to Feed Kids, breast cancer awareness and screening initiatives and more.”

Community Leader Award, Jay & Stacey Nesseth

“They say it isn’t what we say or think that defines us, but what we do. Jay and Stacey Nesseth must prescribe to this way of thinking. As is always the case with the most active individuals in a community, they don’t know the meaning of the word ‘no.’ From their longtime work and leadership with the Ellsworth Lions and Lions Foundation, to their active involvement and faith at church, and past and present work on behalf of the Ellsworth Chamber and Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, they give tirelessly of their time and talent. They exemplify the ideal of ‘community leader’ in every way and their leadership is an inspiration to all.”