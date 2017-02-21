Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Puttin’ on the Ritz: Ellsworth Chamber ‘dolls up’ for annual awards

    By Sarah Young Today at 12:50 p.m.
    The Kollbaums accept the award for “Best of” Health & Wellness from Leslie Schultz at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Monday, Feb. 20. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)1 / 20
    Phil Roberts and Lisa Roberts of About Time Country Escape and Grange Hall Auto were selected by audience applause as the best dressed guy and gal at the “Puttin’ on the Ritz” Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills in River Falls. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 20
    Dr. Gregory Bernard and wife Kim accept the "Best of 2017" award for new business from Ellsworth Chamber President Paul Bauer at the chamber's annual dinner Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 20
    Common Man Brewing was heralded by voters as the "Best of 2017" Restaurant/Bar at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Monday, Feb. 20 in River Falls. Russ Korpela and Lisa Woletz and family accepted the award from Chamber Secretary/Treasurer Raynee Farrell. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 20
    Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery staff gathered to celebrate their win as the "Best of 2017" Best Tourism/Destination at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills in River Falls. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 20
    Reuvers' Nursery holds the title for "Best of 2017" Best Home Service, presented by Ellsworth Superintendent Barry Cain Monday, Feb. 20 at the annual chamber dinner. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)6 / 20
    For the second year in a row, Buena Farrell Photography earned the "Best of 2017" Best Professional Service award, presented by Past Chamber President Peggy Nelson at the Monday, Feb. 20 Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards dinner. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)7 / 20
    Vino and the Valley was presented the “Best of 2017” Customer Service award at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards dinner Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)8 / 20
    The Ellsworth Public Library received the Small Business of the Year award at the 2017 Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills in River Falls. Pictured are library staff (from left) Jeanne Friedell, Crystal Johnson, Laurie Braun and Tiffany Meyer. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)9 / 20
    Mandee Brenner accepted the Large Business of the Year award from Ellsworth Chamber Director Russ Korpela on behalf of Countryside Cooperative Monday, Feb. 20 at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce dinner. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)10 / 20
    Jay and Stacey Nesseth were presented the Community Leader Award by Chamber Director Russ Korpela Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)11 / 20
    Sarah Larson, of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery (left) and Mindy Anderson, of Ellsworth Community School District, selected a lemon cheesecake with a blueberry lemon curd made by Kilkarney Hills Golf Course during the fundraising dessert auction Monday, Feb. 20 at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet at Kilkarney Hills. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)12 / 20
    Amber Hanson of WESTConsin is all smiles as she holds the Common Man-made triple chocolate fudge cookie cake during the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce dessert auction Monday, Feb. 20 at Kilkarney Hills. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)13 / 20
    Becky Beissel of Limelight Social Media (left) and Dee Whipple of Musty Barnhart, along with their dining companions, were the winners of BoJo's chocolate carrot cake during the Ellsworth Chamber's dessert auction Monday, Feb. 20. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)14 / 20
    Denton Achenbach State Farm Insurance was happy to snag the West Wind's chocolate covered cheesecake at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce dessert auction Monday, Feb. 20. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)15 / 20
    Bank Mutual's Raynee Farrell (left) and StarTech Computing's Julie Winger shared the Ellsworth High School Foods Class' chocolate wasted cake creation with their table mates at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner Monday, Feb. 20. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)16 / 20
    Jay and Stacey Nesseth, along with First National Bank's Kaydi Sobottka, were excited to try Nesbitt Nursery's chocolate divine at the Monday, Feb. 20 Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)17 / 20
    These ladies from Vino in the Valley chose the no bake cookie cheesecake made by the Ellsworth High School Foods class, during the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce's dessert auction Monday, Feb. 20. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)18 / 20
    Allina Health's Heather Logelin and Dr. Gregory Bernard of Spine Pro Chiropractic balance the chocolate mudslide cake donated by Nilssen's Foods. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)19 / 20
    Dessert auction assistant Tara McCracken (right) hands out the strawberry cheesecake donated by Walter's Electric to Kristine Roberts of The Service Agency. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)20 / 20

    ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce annual awards dinner resembled a scene from the Roaring 20s — fitting, as the theme was “Puttin’ on the Ritz.”

    The event, held Monday, Feb. 20, at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course in River Falls, drew 135 area business people and their guests.

    Chamber Director Russ Korpela highlighted the more than $60 million in capital investment happening in the community this year, including the new elementary school, the fire hall and Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery additions and the new Pierce County Jail.

    “We are a community on the upswing,” Korpela said. “Don’t underestimate the value of these projects for a community our size.”

    Ellsworth’s acceptance into the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities program is aligning the business district with “the right perspectives and leadership as we move into a new economic phase in our community,” Korpela said.

    Connect Communities provides technical assistance, access to financial and technical assistance programs and networking opportunities to communities who want to revitalize their downtowns or urban commercial districts.

    The Chamber is working to identify projects that will improve the visibility and viability of the Highway 10 business corridor.

    Korpela also spoke briefly about phase two of Cheese Curd Festival’s revamp, which is bolstered this year by a Joint Effort Marketing grant through the Wisconsin Department of Tourism as it transitions into “a full-fledged foodie event.”

    The grant totals $25,900 and will be used as part of a $34,000 ad campaign to strengthen, rebrand and promote the event regionally.

    As part of the “Ritz” theme, awards went to best dressed guy and gal. An applause-o-meter identified Phil Roberts and Lisa Roberts of About Time Country Escape/Grange Hall Auto as the winners.

    A dessert auction, headed by Korpela in the absence of auctioneer Jack Hines, raised more than $2,000.

    2017 Board of Directors

    The membership elected the 2017 Board of Directors officers, which are as follows:

    • Paul Bauer, president, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
    • Matt Anderson, vice president, CrossRoad Community Church
    • Raynee Farrell, secretary/treasurer, Bank Mutual
    • Peggy Nelson, past president, Village of Ellsworth

    Outgoing board member Leslie Schultz of C.O. Brown Insurance Agency was recognized, while new board members Dr. Gregory Bernard of Spine Pro Chiropractic and Julie Winger of StarTech Computing were approved.

    Awards

    The second annual “Best of” Awards engaged the community by asking members to vote for their favorite businesses in seven categories. Votes were cast in two rounds.

    • Best New Business, Spine Pro Chiropractic
    • Best Restaurant/Bar, Common Man Brewing
    • Best Tourism/Destination, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
    • Best Health & Wellness, Kollbaum Chiropractic
    • Best Home Service, Reuvers’ Nursery
    • Best Professional Service, Buena Farrell Photography
    • Best Customer Service, Vino in the Valley

    Small and Large Business of the Year, as well as Community Leader of the Year, are nominated by chamber members. The winners and their descriptions are:

    • Small Business of the Year, Ellsworth Public Library

    “As the internet becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, you might think that books are a thing of the past and libraries will soon be obsolete. Not so for the Ellsworth Public Library. Our local library is about more than books on their shelves; they’re about information and bringing people together.

    “From cooking classes to Christmas caroling, our local library invites the community in, engages with them and makes learning an adventure. And they do it all on a shoestring budget — those library ladies know how to stretch a dollar. In spite of e-readers, computers and apps, the Ellsworth Public Library remains a valuable asset to our community.”

    • Large Business of the Year, Countryside Cooperative

    “The east side of our community took on a new look last year with the opening of Countryside Cooperative’s new travel plaza. But the new structure represents more than just a good first impression to our town. The project was an investment and symbolizes a confidence in the future of our community.

    “We’re fortunate to have Countryside Cooperative as a collaborative business neighbor. Along with their friendly staff, they’re an asset for our community, generously supporting charitable endeavors, such as their Drive to Feed Kids, breast cancer awareness and screening initiatives and more.”

    • Community Leader Award, Jay & Stacey Nesseth

    “They say it isn’t what we say or think that defines us, but what we do. Jay and Stacey Nesseth must prescribe to this way of thinking. As is always the case with the most active individuals in a community, they don’t know the meaning of the word ‘no.’ From their longtime work and leadership with the Ellsworth Lions and Lions Foundation, to their active involvement and faith at church, and past and present work on behalf of the Ellsworth Chamber and Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival, they give tirelessly of their time and talent. They exemplify the ideal of ‘community leader’ in every way and their leadership is an inspiration to all.”

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessEllsworth Chamberellsworthwisconsin
    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness