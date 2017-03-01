Herald, RiverTown earn multiple awards

The 2016 Better Newspaper and Advertising Contest included 3,034 entries from 122 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016. Entries were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association.

RiverTown Multimedia, the Herald's parent company, received the following awards:

Pierce County Herald

• First Place, Investigative Reporting, Coverage of puppy mill investigation, Michael Longaecker and Ricky Campbell

• First Place, Ongoing/Extended Coverage, coverage of an eminent domain and adverse

• Possession claim of the village of Bay City against a resident, Sarah Young, Ricky Campbell and Naomi Lugo

• Second Place, Best Multiple Advertiser Spread, "Santa Letters," Roxy Rhone, Sarah Young, staff

• Third Place, Breaking News Coverage, Missing woman Marya Christiansen found dead in Mississippi River after days of searching, Michael Longaecker, John Russett and Sarah Young

• Honorable Mention, Feature Photo, Ice Formation feature photo, Sarah Young

River Falls Journal

• First Place, Front Page, staff, Phil Pfuehler

• First Place, Feature (Profile), "Victim of beating is 'survivor and fearless,'" Deb Eliason

• First Place, Best Special Section, River Valley Weddings Magazine, Meg O'Keefe Andrea

• First Place, Best Use of Art Service, Holiday guide, Roxy Rhone

• Second Place, Reporting on Local Education, "Whatever you call it, it's workout time"; "Mission possible: Students take on the world"; "Flooding won't slow school's big rebuild," Phil Pfuehler

• Second Place, Best Use of Local Photography, Junior 3-Day Golf Clinic, Meg O'Keefe Andrea

• Third Place, Editorial Page or Section, River Falls Journal editorial section entry, Phil Pfuehler, Staff

• Third Place, General News Story, "The Chief: Into the sunset...," Phil Pfuehler

New Richmond News

• First Place, Feature Photo, "A 'Moving' Experience," Tom Lindfors

• First Place, Photo Essay, "Honoring Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice," Tom Lindfors

• First Place, Best Online Advertising — Single Ad, Animated, Computerized Color Matching "Now at ACE," Nancy Long

• Second Place, Open Records/FOI Award, Open Records Court Case, Raymond Rivard, Jonathan Anderson, Dustin Brown

• Second Place, Local Column, Jan. 7, 2016; June 23, 2016; and Aug. 18, 2016, Raymond Rivard

• Second Place, Best Online Advertising — Single Ad, Static, "See you at Hammond Heartland Days," Nancy Long

• Third Place, Special Section, 2016 Graduation Keepsake, Staff

• Third Place, Best Use of Color, Breakfast with Santa, Roxanne Rhone, Nancy Long

• Honorable Mention, Lifestyle Page or Section, Dec. 24, 2015; March 10, 2016; May 9, 2016, Raymond Rivard, Jordan Willi and Tom Lindfors

Hudson Star-Observer

• Second Place, Investigative Reporting, Hudson officer's resignation followed misconduct, Mike Longaecker

• Honorable Mention, General Excellence Nov. 12, 2015, May 19, 2016, Jan. 14, 2016, Staff