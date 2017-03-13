When Calabrese was a high school student in Spring Valley, Minn., he suffered an injury while pole vaulting for his school’s track team.

Calabrese said after hurting his back he went to see a chiropractor, who helped him be able to finish the season for Spring Valley.

“When I got to River Falls, I did track here as well, I did decathlon,” Calabrese said. “When I started training for that, I started getting back pain again.”

Calabrese recently opened his own chiropractor business, One Life Chiropractic at Golden Lotus Healing Center in Prescott.

A 2016 graduate from Northwestern Health Services University in Bloomington, Minn., Calabrese opened his first business March 1. Calabrese said he’s already had a few clients come in and is really “excited” about getting started.

When going into One Life Chiropractic, you will receive a type of chiropractic treatment called the Gonstead system.

In the chiropractic world there are more than 150 different systems that chiropractors can use, according to Calabrese.

He swears by the Gonstead system, a treatment he received in college after having reoccurring back pain.

This particular system uses a simple logic of “find it, fix it, leave it alone,” Calabrese said. “I just saw the results. I saw how quickly people got better. In the end that’s what really matters to me. There’s merit in every system and technique out there, but results are what matter to me.”

Calabrese uses x-rays and a device called The Nervo-Scope, which he uses to check the body’s temperature at certain areas. Calabrese said the device finds nerve pressure and inflammation, which causes the skin to heat up, allowing him to find the most sensitive spots.

Currently, Calabrese doesn’t accept insurance, but charges $40 for an exam and $35 for an adjustment.

Through his job shadowing, Calabrese has seen a wide range of people, from 4 weeks old to people in their 90s.

Calabrese and his fiancee Emily Phillips, an Malone Elementary teacher, have been named the Prescott varsity and junior varsity track coaches this season. In his spare time, he enjoys mountain biking, lifting weights and spending time with his family.

Calabrese’s favorite thing about Prescott thus far is the people.

“All of the people we’ve met here have been awesome and very supportive of everything we do,” he said.

One Life Chiropractic will host an open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Golden Lotus Healing Center, 716 St. Croix St., Prescott.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 715-262-1147 or visit www.goldenlotushealingcenter.com.