Keeping it local: Swinging Bridge opens today

Dustin Dodge owns the brewery located in downtown River Falls, and said he and his brewmaster, Mike O’Hara, have Irish backgrounds they celebrate.

That’s why their opening day is March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, to give the people of River Falls a unique beer-tasting experience.

Swinging Bridge is a throwback to old community gathering places, according to Dodge. A place for people to gather and have fun.

“We like to think back on the old days of breweries when that was kind of that third space,” Dodge said. “You had your work, you had your home, you had your community gathering space, and bars or old taverns used to be that.”

Dodge served 11 years in the United States Air Force and is part of the Minnesota National Guard. Along with his monthly responsibilities with the National Guard, Dodge is a volunteer for the River Falls Fire Department, works at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport as a firefighter, and has three children at home.

Both Dodge and O’Hara are transplants to the River Falls area. Dodge is from Spooner, Wis., while O’Hara hails from Detroit, Mich. Dodge attended college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and didn’t want to leave.

Dodge met O’Hara through a mutual friend and said he was convinced O’Hara was the right man for the job because of the beer and his outlook on how the business should be run.

“He has a lot of the same visions as far as just serving the community and not trying to be that brewery that tries to go big and serve the whole state,” Dodge said. “We’re just trying to serve River Falls.”

The micro-brewery has a wide variety of beers to choose from like Bobtown, Rush River, Oliphant, Barley John's, and Pitchfork. All local, Western Wisconsin breweries.

They also serve soda, Lake Street's kombucha, and coffee as far as non-alcoholic drinks.

For their own beers, they have 4 Winds IPA (one of Dodge's favorites), Nitro IPA, Cleary’s Dry Irish Stout, and Nitro Stout.

“I haven’t had a bad beer yet,” Dodge said of O’Hara’s beers.

The Swinging Bridge name gives an homage to the historic pedestrian bridge at the end of West Cascade Avenue that connects to Glen Park, another way they keep the business local.

For those interested, the Swinging Bridge has a group called the Mug Club that people can join. All you have to do is ask to join at the bar, get an etched mug, take it home, bring it back and fill it up.

The mug is larger than the usual pint glasses and costs the same as a regular beer.

Along with the membership, people get access to beers early, attend an annual party for members, and receive referral chips to give to friends for a free beer.

They’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. for their grand opening with their usual hours being 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. Mondays through Wednesdays are reserved as brewing days.

Dodge said if you’re looking for adventure, come to the Swinging Bridge.

“You’ll be able to try something you’ve never had before,” Dodge said. “I think this is really going to open up your mind to beers out there that you never thought to try.”

You can check them out on Facebook and their website: http://swingingbridgebrewing.com/.