Savoring that first sip: Creekside Coffee

Creekside Coffee is a small operation, an addition to owners Connie and David Jones' garage at their home.

When walking around the side of the garage to enter the shop, the aromatic, bitter smells of roasted coffee beans from Indonesia were being perfected by David.

David is a maestro at roasting coffee beans in his Revelation Coffee Roaster from the United States Roaster Corporation, carefully measuring out each second, variation in temperature and weight of the beans.

The operation isn't just one-sided: Connie works hard packaging, maintaining the website and designing their bright blue bag and earthy label.

Connie said the company can sound complex, but for them, it's all in good fun.

"This whole thing is very simple," Connie said. "You put the coffee in, you take the coffee out. It's beautiful."

Creekside specializes in fair trade, organic coffee beans. David said their business partnerships are made with the intent to help the environment and the women and children who perform the labor.

Their beans come from Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Peru and Rwanda.

Connie said their proximity to the Twin Cities affords them access to exotic beans.

Creekside Coffee has been around for almost a year-and-a-half. It originated when Connie and David tried to figure out what they wanted to do after they retired from the health care field. The couple has been together for 17 years; Connie was an occupational therapist after a stint in banking and David worked as a registered nurse.

The couple met while working in an Alzheimer's unit in Ellsworth; they're only semi-retired. David works one shift a week in Elmwood and Connie does in-home care in Baldwin.

David said they sell whole beans because crushing them can take the flavor out of the coffee drinking experience. Along with the flavor, though, is the tantalizing smell of a freshly blended bean.

"Part of the experience of drinking coffee is not just the taste, but the smell," David said. "They go hand and hand. It helps people enjoy the full experience of coffee."

Creekside's mission is to create a more enjoyable coffee drinking experience. They don't want to be a fast food-esque coffee service that people pour down their throats to get a caffeine buzz, but to give people an opportunity to enjoy a unique experience while putting their money towards a local, worthy cause.

The best advice David can give when drinking a cup of coffee requires two measly steps. One, the first sip of coffee needs to be savored, because no other drink will taste like that. Take in the flavors, recognize its complexity, whether it's Creekside or Folgers. Two, try to drink it as is, with as little added fillers as possible.

It's about respecting the coffee; where it was and where it is now.

To learn more, visit www.creeksidecoffeecompany.com or call 715-928-1540. Creekside Coffee products can be found at the Spring Valley Bakery, Spring Valley Drug and Hardware, Dragonfly and Damsel and Cady Cheese.