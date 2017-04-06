Search
    Nilssen’s Foods celebrates grand reopening

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 5:00 p.m.
    On Friday, March 31, the grand reopening of the Nilssen's location in Baldwin was held. The grocery store was purchased by Jason (center) and Teresa Nilssen in 2006. Photo by Steve Engelhart2 / 2
    Baldwin

    After a year of construction, Nilssen’s Foods in Baldwin celebrated a grand reopening Friday, March 31 after adding 15,000 square feet.

    The grand reopening showcased the new 37,000 square foot location that now offers a fresh salad bar, liquor and wine departments and a Caribou Coffee Shop.

    The grocery store also expanded their fresh departments and added more gluten free and speciality items.

    This location was first purchased in 2006 by Jason and Teresa Nilssen, the first of five locations in Wisconsin.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
