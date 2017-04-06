Nilssen's Foods celebrates grand reopening
1 / 2
2 / 2
BALDWIN -- After a year of construction, Nilssen's Foods in Baldwin celebrated a grand reopening Friday, March 31 after adding 15,000 square feet.
The grand reopening showcased the new 37,000 square foot location that now offers a fresh salad bar, liquor and wine departments and a Caribou Coffee Shop.
The grocery store also expanded their fresh departments and added more gluten free and speciality items.
This location was first purchased in 2006 by Jason and Teresa Nilssen, the first of five locations in Wisconsin.