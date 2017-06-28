PREVIOUSLY: It began with a drive down Main Street | Duluth Trading Company coming to Red Wing

The event will feature lumberjack demonstrations by Samantha Hadley and Adam LaSalle, including axe throwing, underhand chop, single bunk and more.

An 8-foot-tall "World’s Largest Fire Hose Work Pants” will be displayed at the Red Wing location. The signature Duluth Trading Company item is constructed using the same material that once wrapped fire hoses.

The new store was announced in a March 21 Duluth Trading Company financial report.

