Duluth Trading Co. store in Red Wing to hold grand opening July 15
Duluth Trading Company has announced the opening of its new retail store on Main Street in Red Wing.
The store will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday, July 15, according to a news release June 28. The store is located at 307 Main Street.
The event will feature lumberjack demonstrations by Samantha Hadley and Adam LaSalle, including axe throwing, underhand chop, single bunk and more.
An 8-foot-tall "World’s Largest Fire Hose Work Pants” will be displayed at the Red Wing location. The signature Duluth Trading Company item is constructed using the same material that once wrapped fire hoses.
The new store was announced in a March 21 Duluth Trading Company financial report.
